Meritor Announces Executive Appointments

TROY, Mich., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) (the "Company" or "Meritor") today announced executive appointments, which are effective March 1, 2021.

These appointments align with the previously announced leadership transition in which Jay Craig, chief executive officer and president, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the Board of Directors on Feb. 28, 2021, and Chris Villavarayan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Craig as chief executive officer and president, and a director on the company's board.

"With this talented and experienced leadership team and the vast opportunities we see in our future, I look forward to this next chapter in Meritor's story," said Villavarayan. "I have worked closely with all of these leaders for many years and believe we have the most talented and capable team in the industry."

Tim Bowes is appointed senior vice president and president of Industrial and North America Aftermarket and will report directly to Villavarayan. He will also have responsibility for Meritor's Procurement organization and global operational strategy. Bowes rejoined Meritor in 2020 after serving as president of American Axle's casting business until 2019 and its vice president of Strategy and Business Development before that. Prior to joining American Axle, he was CEO and president at Transtar Corporation. From 2005-2013, he served in various executive positions at Meritor that included vice president of Commercial Truck, vice president of Industrial, and vice president and managing director of Meritor's Asia Pacific business. Bowes holds a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and a bachelor's degree from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan .

Ken Hogan is appointed senior vice president and president of Truck, Europe and Asia Pacific , and will report to Villavarayan. In this expanded role, he will now also have responsibility for the company's business in India and Australia . Hogan has been with Meritor since 2008. Most recently, he was vice president of the company's truck business in China , Japan and the ASEAN, and currently resides near the company's manufacturing operation in Italy . Prior to joining Meritor, Hogan held progressive leadership positions with Detroit Diesel Corp. and worked for Booz Allen Hamilton Automotive and Industrial practice. He has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Michigan State University in East Lansing , Michigan , and a Master of Business Administration from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor , Michigan .

John Nelligan is appointed senior vice president and president of Truck, Americas, and will report to Villavarayan. In this expanded role, Nelligan will now have responsibility for the company's truck business in North and South America . Prior to this position, Nelligan was group vice president of the company's truck business in North America and before that led the company's Sales and Service division. Before joining Meritor in 2010, Nelligan was a dealer principal and partner at Harper Truck Centres, Inc. in Canada after spending nine years at Western Star Trucking and Daimler Trucks North America. He has a bachelor's degree from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada .

The company also announced that Tim Heffron, senior vice president of Human Resources and chief information officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February.

"We appreciate Tim's 12 years of service to Meritor, during which time he successfully led the IS team through several complex integrations, greatly improved cost efficiencies and played an important role in enhancing Meritor's culture, resulting in notably high levels of employee engagement and business success," said Jay Craig, CEO and president. "Tim has been an important partner to me and the entire management team, and we wish him all the best."

As part of this transition, Ryan Olivier has been appointed to the position of vice president and chief information officer, and will report to Carl Anderson, senior vice president and chief financial officer. He will have overall responsibility for the strategy, development and deployment of company technology and infrastructure that support business objectives. Olivier began his career with Meritor in 2001 and has held various roles with increasing responsibilities in Purchasing, Supply Chain and Information Systems. Most recently, he served as vice president of Global IS Business Solutions and Service Delivery. He has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Darrell Whitney has been appointed vice president and chief human resources officer and will report directly to Villavarayan. He will have overall responsibility for managing human resource strategies to support business objectives, compensation and benefits, training and development, recruitment and staffing, and diversity and inclusion. Whitney joined Meritor in 2008 as director of Procurement where he spent the next eight years. In 2016, he joined HR where he held positions of increasing responsibility. Whitney has a bachelor's degree from Oakland University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Detroit Mercy.



Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

