Meritor® Announces Fourth North America Aftermarket Distribution Center

"The Mississauga center is another example of our commitment to further strengthening customer satisfaction and simplifying business transactions," said Brett Penzkofer, vice president, Aftermarket, North America for Meritor. "Customers in eastern Canada will notice greater ordering flexibility and shorter lead times, with many current ordering and processing practices unchanged to ensure a seamless transition."

The facility stocks Meritor Aftermarket's complete brand portfolio for customers in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Unit-down orders in these provinces will be fulfilled from the Mississauga warehouse. All orders placed by 4 p.m. ET will ship the same day. Customer pickup is also available.

Meritor's Edmonton, Alberta facility will continue serving western Canada aftermarket customers. The company's Florence, Kentucky location fulfills orders in the eastern United States, and the West Coast Aftermarket Distribution Center in Santa Fe Springs, California serves U.S. warehouse distributors and dealers in 13 western states.

Meritor's aftermarket customers can place orders through www.meritorpartsxpress.com or by calling the Customer Care team at 800-387-3889 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. Invoices will continue to be issued from Meritor's Aftermarket headquarters in Florence, with no change to the remit-to address.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

