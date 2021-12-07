Meritor Announces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck Development Program with Hexagon Purus

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will supply its Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ ePowertrains to Hexagon Purus for a near-term development program with the intention of taking the program to production. Meritor's ePowertrain will be used in two different hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle applications in North America. These applications include a Class 8 drayage truck and yard hauler.

This announcement follows Hexagon Purus and Meritor partnering to integrate the 14Xe™ ePowertrain into Hexagon Purus' Class 6, Class 7 trucks and Class 8 (6x4) vehicles. The integrated electric powertrains will provide the propulsion within the Hexagon Purus trucks, resulting in zero emissions transport.

"We are pleased to work with Hexagon Purus as we pursue our paths to zero emissions," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North America Aftermarket, Meritor.

Meritor Blue Horizon ePowertrains are designed for maximum efficiency and flexibility. Their innovative design allows them to be customized based on unique application needs across Class 5-8 commercial vehicles.

"As the push for electrification continues, we are glad to partner with Meritor who shares our goal of meeting the zero emissions challenge," said Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems.

