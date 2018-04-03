Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com

Capital Gear, Coast Powertrain, Ltd., ULT Powertrain and The Gear Centre and their combined 24 locations across Canada are the first in a network of companies in Meritor's North America Authorized Rebuilder Program that rebuild Meritor 145, 14X ™ and 160 products. TruckDown.com's service locator resources are available to all online and TruckDown app users. TruckDown's customized vendor network setup, routing and automated approval solutions are available to more than 36,000 of its qualified suppliers and over 23,000 registered fleet customers.

"Finding a remanufactured carrier is important, but it's also critical to find the right product rebuilt with 100 percent Meritor Genuine content and coast-to-coast shipment within 24 hours," said Terry Livingston, senior director, Specialty Sales for Meritor. "Directing fleets and independent owners to authorized rebuilders through TruckDown's highly recognized resources further bolsters Meritor's commitment to increasing speed of service and ease of doing business."

In the United States, TruckDown.com and the TruckDown app have directed more than 3,000 service calls to Meritor Service Points. TruckDown looks forward to working with Meritor Authorized Rebuilders to deliver similar results, according to Bob Toews, CEO of TruckDown.com.

"TruckDown's two decades of success in helping fleets and owner-operators identify the qualified service they need to get their vehicles back on the road quickly is an ideal fit with Meritor's Authorized Rebuilder Program," Toews said. "We share a common commitment to best-in-class service."

Meritor plans to extend the Authorized Rebuilder Program to the United States in 2018.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

