Meritor® Announces its First European Electrification Supply Project

TROY, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will supply key drivetrain components from its Blue Horizon™ advanced technologies brand for an electric urban bus developed by Alstom. Production for the manufacturer's first orders of the all-electric Aptis buses for cities such as Paris and Strasbourg in France are scheduled to begin this summer.

Meritor front- and rear-drive steer axles, air disc brakes and an innovative right angle gear box will integrate directly into the differential to deliver power to wheel-ends from Alstom's electric motor. These key drivetrain components are supplied by Meritor's Blue Horizon advanced technology brand.

"We developed a product solution in less than a year to support Alstom's continued drive to make European cities cleaner with cutting-edge electrification systems for a rapidly expanding market," said T.J. Reed, vice president Front Drivetrain and Electrification for Meritor. "It also positions Meritor's Blue Horizon products for further growth in a segment that will transform the industry."

The front and rear Meritor axles are steerable to offer a narrow turning radius to increase the vehicle's maneuverability and, according to Alstrom, create a smaller footprint on the road by 25 percent compared to conventional buses. With the axles placed at the outer ends of the vehicle, the Aptis bus enhances passenger comfort due to low floors and double doors, permitting smooth passenger flows and accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers.

The axles, using casted housings from Meritor's joint venture foundry in Vénissieux, France, brakes from its Cwmbran, United Kingdom plant and gear boxes from its Steyr, Austria plant, will be assembled in Cameri, Italy. Final assembly of these electric buses will be done at Alstom's production site in Hangenbieten, France, and deliveries are expected at the end of 2019.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at http://www.meritor.com.

