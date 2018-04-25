Meritor® Announces Launch of RS180 for Fire and Rescue with Gross Axle Rating up to 35,000 Pounds

Engineered for high-demand fire and rescue applications, Meritor designed the new RS180 series with a stamped steel-fabricated housing to handle high-weight and high-performance applications. The axle is built with Meritor's proven 180 series differential carrier and is available with standard or wide-track housing options as well as Meritor cam brakes and industry-familiar U-series wheel-ends. An optional driver-controlled differential lock (DCDL) is available to enhance traction.

Meritor will begin taking orders for the new higher-strength RS-180 axle in late summer 2018 for fall production.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

