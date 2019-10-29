Meritor Announces MFS+™ 14K Front Non-Drive Steer Axle

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of its MFS+™ 14K front non-drive steer axle, the lightest 14,700-pound front non-drive steer axle in North America for linehaul and vocational applications.

"With this new axle, we're expanding our proven MFS+™ series axle architecture for the North America linehaul market to include vocational customers," said T.J. Reed, vice president of Front Drivetrain and Electrification. "This evolutionary front axle offers universal compatibility with braking systems."

The MFS+ 14K axle offers weight savings up to 68 pounds compared with the existing MFS™ 14K axle. Its low-profile design improves overall packaging to simplify integration into the chassis. The integrated torque plate and tie rod arm is built with fewer bolted joints, reducing maintenance costs. Brakes are mounted at 12 o'clock for easy removal. The axle also offers high-angle turning capacity up to 55 degrees and universal compatibility with braking systems.

