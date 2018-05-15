Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers

More than 8 million fleet tires are protected by MTIS. Almost one in every three trailers built today is specified with the tire inflation system.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) studies, tire inflation systems extend tire life by 10 percent and increase fuel economy an average 1.4 percent. MTIS also decreases maintenance costs due to longer intervals between retreads and less time spent on manual pressure checking and filling.

By preventing under-inflation, MTIS helps to reduce the risk of accidents. Standard ThermALERT wheel-end heat sensing technology helps prevent wheel-end failures from heat build-up and warns drivers of overheating.

MTIS is covered by Meritor's industry-leading, five-year/unlimited-mile parts and one-year/unlimited-mile warranty.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-announces-mtis-now-standardpreferred-option-on-vanguard-dry-van-and-cimc-reefer-trailers-300647847.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

