Meritor Announces North America's Lightest-Weight Trailer Suspension

TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the introduction of the MTA-Tec6™ suspension, the market's lightest trailer suspension offering up to 23,000-pound capacity for tankers, flatbeds and other demanding vocational applications.

"We built the MTA-Tec6 suspension to deliver next-generation productivity from Meritor's proven MTA suspension family," said Dave Pritchard, general manager, Trailer.

The standard, fully dressed top mount offers up to 39 pounds of weight savings, and the fully dressed low mount is up to 53 pounds lighter compared with competitive suspensions. The new lightweight suspension is built with Meritor's six-inch-diameter MTec6 axle – the industry's lightest trailer axle. The advanced design of the MTec6 axle offers 21 percent increased stiffness to deliver better tire-to-road contact and an average 40-pound weight savings compared with traditional five-inch axles.

The suspension's plug-and-play design is interchangeable with other trailing arm air ride suspensions and fits within the narrow hanger footprint of current trailer configurations to offer easy installation. Meritor's proprietary bolt-on cam bushing design allows for camshaft service without removing the hub – saving an average 30 minutes per wheel-end without affecting the warranty.

The suspension's proprietary bolt-on cam bushing design allows for camshaft service without removing the hub – saving an average 30 minutes per wheel-end without affecting the warranty.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world.

