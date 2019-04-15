Meritor® Announces RS180 is Equipped on Rosenbauer Viper SA Fire Truck

INDIANAPOLIS and TROY, Mich., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbauer America LLC and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Rosenbauer's new Viper SA fire truck is equipped with Meritor's high-strength RS180 series single-reduction rear axle. Rosenbauer showcased this vehicle at the FDIC International show in Indianapolis, Indiana April 8-13.

"We're pleased to offer the Viper SA aerial truck equipped with Meritor's RS-35-180 axle," said Dan Van Alten, chief engineer, Rosenbauer. "The proven reliability of the R180 series axle product coupled with the features of the Viper SA fire truck supports our objective of delivering a vehicle that exceeds our customers' expectations for durability and safety."

The 100-foot Viper SA is equipped with a 1,500- gallons-per-minute pump, and a jack spread 16 ½ feet long. The Viper SA is fully capable of storing the National Fire Protection Association requirement for either an 85-foot quint complement or a 115-foot aerial complement of ground ladders. The unit also has more than 150 cubic-feet of compartment space. Equipped with four H-style outriggers, the Viper SA can operate uphill and downhill.

Meritor's new 35,000-pound RS180 series axle is engineered for high-demand fire and rescue vehicles. The axle is built with a stamped steel-fabricated housing to handle these high-weight and high-performance applications and includes Meritor's proven 180 series differential carrier. It is available with standard or wide-track housing options, as well as Meritor cam brakes and industry-familiar U-series wheel-ends. An optional driver-controlled differential lock (DCDL) is available to enhance traction.

Production of the RS180 axle began in Laurinburg, North Carolina in January 2019.

Rosenbauer is the world's leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. In North America, Rosenbauer incorporates the international strength and innovation of a global company with top American manufacturing firms. For more information, please visit the company's website - www.rosenbaueramerica.com.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

