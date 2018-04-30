Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications

"Built in Laurinburg, North Carolina, these new axles are engineered for strength and durability to meet performance requirements and higher capacity demands in multiple applications," said Steven Luepke, director, Off-Highway for Meritor. "The launch of the MOX-32 and the non-drive MON-32 axles continues Meritor's commitment to innovation."

The company engineered the MOX-32 to include proven Meritor carriers and a broad axle ratio range from 3.46 to 24.82 to fit the performance and productivity demands of different applications. An optional driver-controlled differential lock (DCDL) enhances traction. The MOX-32 can be configured to any track length for custom applications, and central tire inflation compatibility has been added based on customer need.

The MOX-32 includes Meritor P6 four-planet wheel-ends to offer a common, robust planetary gearing configuration fully validated for the toughest off-highway applications. Anti-lock braking system capability delivers improved stopping performance and safety.

Meritor is taking orders for the MOX-32 and MON-32. These new products are supported by Meritor's industry-leading OE and Aftermarket service and support teams.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

