Meritor Awarded Autocar Trucks Business to Produce Electric Powertrains

TROY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has entered into a five-year supply agreement with Autocar, LLC Trucks, an American specialty truck manufacturer, to supply its refuse vehicles with Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ integrated ePowertrains. Production is scheduled to begin in 2022.

"We're proud to have Autocar as a customer for several of our product offerings. As Meritor has developed its next-generation technologies, we have been able to align our electric powertrain products to their needs," said Pedro Garcia, director of Global EV Powertrain for Meritor. "We are excited about the opportunity to take our partnership into a new direction and get these new technologies on the road."

"Meritor has been a longtime partner to Autocar, providing us with proven and trusted technologies for our vehicles, and we look forward to expanding our partnership, so that we can bring zero-emission solutions to market," said James Johnston, president of Autocar.

Meritor's 14Xe all-electric, fully integrated, commercial electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will be produced in Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

