Meritor Awarded Daimler China Business to Supply Heavy Duty On-Highway Axles

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has entered into a supply agreement with Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd. (BFDA), Daimler Truck's joint venture in China. With this deal, Meritor will produce a custom version of long haul tandem and single rear-drive axles for Daimler's heavy-duty on-highway tractors, which will be produced in Beijing by BFDA.

"We are excited for the opportunity to grow in the China on-highway market through collaboration with BFDA," said Ken Hogan, Meritor's senior vice president and president for Truck, Europe and Asia Pacific. "Meritor's expertise in reliable, high quality and fuel-efficient axles enables us to offer customers, like Daimler, solutions that specifically meet their needs."

Meritor axles produced as part of this agreement will be mounted on the new heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz tractors specifically manufactured for the China market.

"We will locally produce Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty tractors, made in China for China. These trucks are tailor-made to meet the specific needs of customers in China," said Holger Scherr, President and CEO of BFDA. "Our strong cooperation with highly reputable commercial vehicle suppliers like Meritor ensures that these custom-made components will meet the performance and quality requirements for a Mercedes-Benz truck."

BFDA is a 50:50 joint venture between Daimler Truck AG and Chinese manufacturer Foton Motor. The company produces and operates Auman-branded heavy-duty trucks in China. Production of the first China-built Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty truck is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022.

About Daimler Truck

The Daimler Truck AG is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with more than 35 primary locations around the world and approximately 100,000 employees. The company brings together seven vehicle brands under one roof: Mercedes-Benz and Setra as traditional European brands; U.S. brands Freightliner Trucks, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses; and Asian brands Bharat Benz based in Chennai, India and FUSO with its headquarters in Japan. This allows the Daimler Truck AG to offer its customers around the globe a broad spectrum of commercial vehicles, ranging from minibuses to heavy-duty trucks for special-purpose transport applications – in short: products and solutions for everyone who keeps the world moving.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.