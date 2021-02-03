Meritor Awarded New Business to Produce Electric Powertrains for Lion Electric

TROY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has been awarded a three-year supply agreement with Lion Electric, a Canadian manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles. Meritor will supply Lion Electric Class 8 tractors with its Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ integrated ePowertrain. Production is scheduled for mid-2021.

"Lion Electric is driving the future of sustainable mobility in the commercial vehicle space, and Meritor is proud to provide Lion Electric with electric powertrain technologies that meet the needs of its next-generation tractors," said T.J. Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor. "This award is a testament to the commitment we've made to investing in advanced technologies, so we can continue being a trusted partner and supplier of electrification technologies for the industry."

Meritor's 14Xe all-electric, fully integrated, commercial electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will be produced in Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

