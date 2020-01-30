Meritor Awarded PACCAR Business for Battery-Electric Refuse and Heavy-Duty Vehicles

TROY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PACCAR to be its non-exclusive supplier of electric powertrains for its Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.

Meritor will be the initial launch partner and primary supplier for the integration of functional battery-electric systems on these refuse and heavy-duty chassis. Production is targeted to begin in early 2021.

"The opportunity to equip Kenworth and Peterbilt battery-electric vehicles with Meritor's products allows us to partner with a valued customer and to continue bringing advanced technologies to market," said T.J. Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor. "We look forward to delivering on our goal to be the premier supplier of electrification technologies for commercial vehicles."

This award further establishes the value of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ brand, which represents the company's emerging platform of advanced technologies centered on electrification.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

