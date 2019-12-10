Meritor Earns Four 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier Awards from Daimler Trucks North America

TROY, Mich., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that production sites in the United States and Mexico earned four 2018 Masters of Quality Awards from Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA), bringing the company's grand total of the prestigious recognition to 40 awards.

"DTNA expects outstanding performance from its suppliers to reinforce its reputation for excellence, and we have always been diligent in maintaining the highest levels of quality," said Chris Villavarayan, senior vice president and president of Global Truck for Meritor.

The following Meritor sites received Masters of Quality Awards:

Forest City, North Carolina : Rear axles

: Rear axles Monterrey, Mexico : Front axles

: Front axles Sisamex, a joint venture with Quimmco in Monterrey : Two awards for brakes and axles

"This industry-respected recognition from DTNA reinforces Meritor's drive to create a zero-defect culture," said Linda Taliaferro, vice president of Global Quality for Meritor. "We will continue to maintain our focus on quality now and into the future."

To qualify for a Masters of Quality Award, suppliers must have fewer than 50 rejected parts for every 1 million parts shipped to Daimler and achieve an overall supplier score of greater than 94 percent. The score is a mix of quantitative and qualitative measures based on feedback from Daimler's engineering, warranty, purchasing and supply chain teams.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

