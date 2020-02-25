Meritor Earns HDT's Top 20 Product Award for New EX+™ LS Air Disc Brake

TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has been honored in Heavy Duty Trucking magazine's 2020 Top 20 Products Awards for its EX+™ LS air disc brake, a lightweight, next-generation braking solution for truck and trailer applications that launched in October 2019.

"Meritor's new EX+ LS air disc brake met the criteria for the award: it's innovative, it addresses industry issues and trends, and it has the potential to save fleets money, from initial investment to maintenance costs," said Deborah Lockridge, editor in chief of Heavy Duty Trucking.

Meritor designed the single-piston EX+ LS air disc brake to meet growing expectations among linehaul fleets for efficiency, safety and weight reduction. Its large-diameter, integrated piston and pusher plate reduce taper wear by increasing stability to deliver evenly distributed braking forces across the brake surface. The adjuster mechanism is based on proven EX+ air disc brake architecture to offer reliable and consistent brake performance.

"As demand and adoption for air disc brakes continue to grow, the EX+ LS air disc brake is part of our M2022 plan to invest in next-generation technologies and exceed customer expectations," said John Nelligan, vice president of Global Truck Sales & Service for Meritor.

Meritor products have received Top 20 Products Awards five times since HDT began to issue them in 2011. HDT selected 2019 recipients from dozens of products and services covered in the magazine or on Truckinginfo.com. The selection was made by HDT's editors with the help of an editorial advisory board consisting of decision-makers at trucking fleets.

HDT announced the awards at the Technology and Maintenance Council's 2020 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta. Each of the award-winning products is featured in HDT's February issue.

