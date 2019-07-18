Meritor Earns PACCAR's 10 PPM Quality Award

TROY, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced four global plants have received a 2018 10 PPM Quality Award from PACCAR recognizing suppliers that meet or exceed its rigorous standard of 10 or fewer defective parts for every 1 million parts shipped to the OEM.

The following Meritor sites received the award:

Fletcher, North Carolina , rear-drive axles

, rear-drive axles Laurinburg, North Carolina , drivelines

, drivelines Monterrey, Mexico , non-drive front axles

, non-drive front axles Osasco, Brazil , rear-drive axles

"We're honored that our commitment to quality in 2018 was recognized by PACCAR during a record year for demand of Kenworth and Peterbilt models," said Chris Villavarayan, senior vice president and president, Global Truck for Meritor. "The award reinforces our commitment to meet PACCAR's vigorous expectations for vehicles sold to end-users who require safety, performance and reliability."

Linda Taliaferro, vice president, Global Quality for Meritor added: "Our drive at Meritor to establish a zero-defect culture reinforces PACCAR's 10 PPM quality standard. We will continue to expand efforts at all of our facilities to exceed OEM expectations on quality."





