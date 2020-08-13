Meritor Electrification Solutions Named 2020 PACEpilot Honoree

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it was named a 2020 PACEpilot Honoree by Automotive News for its Blue Horizon-branded electrification solutions to power Class 4-8 trucks and buses with electric powertrains instead of diesel-based systems.

"This recognition increases visibility of Meritor's investment in advanced technology products and reinforces our strategic goal of driving innovation in the emerging electrification market for the global commercial vehicle industry," said T.J. Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor.

The inaugural PACEpilot program recognized 11 innovations that have reached a working pilot demonstration phase but are not yet commercialized. Meritor's lineup of ePowertrain systems is a powertrain comprised of an integrated electric motor, multi-speed transmission and uniquely designed carrier assembly which are all directly mounted to an axle housing. The flexibility of the system allows for a variety of transmission speeds, axle ratios and wheel-end options, including wheel-end reduction, in both single and tandem configurations that can be customized to best match the vehicle application. This suite of technology offers OEMs an integrated solution for linehaul, regional distribution and city delivery trucks, transit and school buses, terminal tractors and refuse vehicles.

Meritor Blue Horizon solutions are being tested around the world by multiple OEMs in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and equip trucks on the road, running regular duty cycles.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 7,000 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com .

