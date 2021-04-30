Meritor Launches Xact Search Tool for Trailer Axle Components

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of its new tool on MeritorPartsXpress.com that makes it simple to identify the correct components for trailer axles and wheel ends.

The Trailer Axle Components Selector Tool identifies the correct aftermarket part number in six categories: brake drums, hardware kits, lined shoe kits, wheel seals, wheel bearings and hubs. The Selector Tool is intended to improve fleet uptime by shortening searches and reducing the number of incorrect or inaccurate orders. It was developed in response to customer requests for a way to better identify aftermarket components.

"Obtaining the right component quickly and easily is key to providing timely maintenance and upkeep," said Christy Westrich, director of Customer Loyalty for Meritor. "We will continue to invest in developing tools and services that make the job easier for parts personnel."

The Trailer Axle Components Selector Tool is one of the latest enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com, Meritor's 24-hour, aftermarket e-commerce platform and digital parts resource for warehouse distributors, OEMs, dealers, fleets, and independent service garages. Other site features include:

Xpress Facts landing pages, which offer quick access to product line overviews, announcements and access to literature, training, videos and more

Gallery-style viewing that showcases all parts categories within a specific product line for easier navigation

Expanded bill of material functionality to help users compare component pricing for assemblies and kits

Sign-up options for notification alerts so customers can receive real-time updates on the status of their orders via email and/or text message

"Meritor will continue to enhance the site as part of its M2022 strategic goal to exceed customer expectations," Westrich said.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

