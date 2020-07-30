Meritor Manufactures 100-Millionth Brake Shoe

"The 100-millionth brake shoe is symbolic," explained Gene Evans, site manager. "It represents the company's stability, dedication to quality, and years of building long-term relationships with customers and fleets."

Brake shoes are a critical safety component in drum brakes used to stop commercial vehicles and are therefore necessary in ensuring essential goods and services keep moving. The plant, which employs 250 team members, has safely continued with production throughout the COVID-19 outbreak in order to keep its customers on the road.

"One hundred million brake shoes in 21 years is a big deal. Reaching this milestone during a global pandemic, when the world is relying on trucks more than ever, is exceptional. This achievement is a testament to the efforts of the entire Meritor team to keep the world moving," said Eric Coffman, senior product manager.

To celebrate the milestone, the site hosted an event to thank Plainfield employees for their hard work and dedication.

