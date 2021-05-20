Meritor Names Elizabeth A. Fessenden to its Board of Directors

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth A. Fessenden as a Class II director, with a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Her appointment is effective on June 1, 2021 and will increase the size of the company's board of directors to 11 members.

Fessenden spent more than 25 years in P&L management roles throughout her career. From 2005-2007, she served as principal at American Capital, a publicly traded, private equity company. Before joining American Capital, Fessenden spent 28 years at Alcoa, Inc., a Fortune 100 global industrial manufacturing company, where she served as president of the company's Flexible Packaging business, and prior to that, president of its Primary Metals Allied Businesses.

"We are excited to have Elizabeth join Meritor's board of directors. With her significant experience on corporate and not-for-profit boards, in addition to her background as a business leader, she is a valuable addition to the company and will support our efforts to deliver long-term value for shareholders," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and president of Meritor.

Fessenden currently serves as a board member for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, Quarles Petroleum and Plan International USA. She earned a Master of Science in systems engineering, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

