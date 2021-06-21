Meritor Receives PACCAR 10 PPM Quality Award

TROY, Mich., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has received PACCAR's 10 PPM Quality Award at six of its plants. The award recognizes suppliers that have outperformed PACCAR's "10 parts per million" quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR.

For 2020, Meritor received the award at six of its sites: Franklin, Kentucky, U.S.; Manning, South Carolina, U.S.; Monterrey, Mexico; Laurinburg, North Carolina, U.S.; Lindesberg, Sweden; and Osasco, Brazil. The Franklin and Manning plants both achieved a defect level of 0 PPM.

"We're honored that our commitment to quality in 2020 was recognized by PACCAR during a challenging time for our industry," said Linda Taliaferro, vice president of Global Quality for Meritor. "The award reinforces our commitment to meet PACCAR's rigorous expectations not only for quality, but also for safety, performance and reliability."

PACCAR's 10 PPM Quality Awards recognized 369 suppliers across 27 countries.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

