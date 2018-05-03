Meritor Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Second-Quarter Highlights

Sales of $1,066 million

Net income attributable to the company and net income from continuing operations attributable to the company of $57 million , or $0.63 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to the company of $68 million , or $0.75 per adjusted diluted share

, or per adjusted diluted share Adjusted EBITDA of $122 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4 percent

Second-Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, Meritor posted sales of $1,066 million, up $260 million or approximately 32 percent, from the same period last year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher production in all of our major markets. Sales for the quarter were also favorably impacted by new business wins and favorable foreign currency.

Net income attributable to the company and net income from continuing operations attributable to the company were $57 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $22 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Higher net income year over year was driven primarily by conversion on increased revenue.

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to the company in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $68 million, or $0.75 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $32 million, or $0.35 per adjusted diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $122 million, compared to $82 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was 11.4 percent, compared to 10.2 percent in the same period last year. Higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin year over year were driven primarily by conversion on higher revenue, $11 million of lower pension and retiree medical benefits and a one-time $10 million legal charge related to a dispute with a joint venture in the prior year that did not repeat. These increases were partially offset by incremental environmental reserves of $8 million principally related to a legacy site and $5 million of lower affiliate earnings arising from the sale of the company's interest in the Meritor WABCO joint venture in the previous year.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $39 million, a decrease of $5 million from the same period a year ago. Free cash flow was $22 million compared to $21 million in the same period last year.

Reportable Segment Changes

On March 12, 2018, the company's reportable segments were modified. As of the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, Meritor's reportable segments are:

Commercial Truck & Trailer

Aftermarket & Industrial

Prior year reportable segment financial results have been recast for these changes.

Second-Quarter Segment Results

Commercial Truck & Trailer sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 were $854 million, up $236 million or 38 percent, compared to the same period last year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher production in all of our major markets. Higher sales in the quarter were also driven by the continued benefits from new business wins, as well as favorable foreign currency.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for the Commercial Truck & Trailer segment was $96 million for the quarter, up $44 million from the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2 percent, up from 8.4 percent in the same period last year. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by conversion on higher revenue, a one-time legal charge related to a dispute with a joint venture in the prior year that did not repeat and the favorable impact of changes to retiree medical benefits, partially offset by higher variable compensation and lower affiliate earnings arising from the sale of the company's interest in the Meritor WABCO joint venture in the previous year.

The Aftermarket & Industrial segment posted sales of $256 million, up $30 million from the same period a year ago. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher sales in our Industrial business, which included sales from the business that was acquired in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for Aftermarket & Industrial was $36 million for the quarter, up $4 million from the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 14.1 percent from 14.2 percent in the same period last year. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the favorable impact of changes to retiree medical benefits, partially offset by higher material and freight costs.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018

The company's guidance for fiscal year 2018 has been revised from the prior quarter as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion .

to . Net income attributable to the company to be in the range of $130 million to $145 million .

to . Adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 11.2 percent.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.85 .

to . Operating cash flow to be in the range of $220 million to $235 million .

to . Free cash flow to be in the range of $120 million to $135 million .

"With the revenue tailwinds we expect to continue in the second half, in addition to new business and market share wins, our full year guidance has improved measurably," said Jay Craig, CEO and president. "We believe that our performance in fiscal 2018 will put us very close to achieving our M2019 earnings per share target a year early."

MERITOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales $ 1,066



$ 806



$ 1,969



$ 1,505

Cost of sales (888)



(685)



(1,651)



(1,295)

GROSS MARGIN 178



121



318



210

Selling, general and administrative (74)



(66)



(141)



(119)

Restructuring costs (1)



(4)



(3)



(4)

Other operating expense, net (11)



(2)



(12)



(5)

OPERATING INCOME 92



49



162



82

Other expense, net —



—



(1)



—

Equity in earnings of affiliates 6



8



11



18

Interest expense, net (16)



(21)



(40)



(42)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 82



36



132



58

Provision for income taxes (22)



(13)



(105)



(19)

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 60



23



27



39

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax —



—



(1)



—

NET INCOME 60



23



26



39

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)



(1)



(5)



(2)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MERITOR, INC. $ 57



$ 22



$ 21



$ 37

















NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MERITOR, INC.













Net income from continuing operations $ 57



$ 22



$ 22



$ 37

Loss from discontinued operations —



—



(1)



—

Net income $ 57



$ 22



$ 21



$ 37

















DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE













Continuing operations $ 0.63



$ 0.24



$ 0.24



$ 0.41

Discontinued operations —



—



(0.01)



—

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



$ 0.41

















Diluted average common shares outstanding 91.2



92.0



91.3



90.2



MERITOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (in millions)



March 31,

2018

September 30,

2017 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 100



$ 88

Restricted cash 9



—

Receivables, trade and other, net (1) 581



789

Inventories (1) 455



378

Other current assets 41



43

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,186



1,298

NET PROPERTY (1) 459



474

GOODWILL (1) 418



414

OTHER ASSETS (1) 532



596

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,595



$ 2,782

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term debt $ 77



$ 288

Accounts and notes payable (1) 692



622

Other current liabilities 249



272

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,018



1,182

LONG-TERM DEBT 728



750

RETIREMENT BENEFITS 291



314

OTHER LIABILITIES 244



239

TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,281



2,485

MEZZANINE EQUITY:





Convertible debt with cash settlement 2



2

EQUITY:





Common stock (March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017, 102.1 and 101.4 shares issued and

87.9 and 88.6 shares outstanding, respectively) 102



101

Additional paid-in capital 775



765

Retained earnings 104



83

Treasury stock, at cost (March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017, 14.2 and 12.8 shares, respectively) (169)



(136)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (530)



(545)

Total equity attributable to Meritor, Inc. 282



268

Noncontrolling interests (1) 30



27

TOTAL EQUITY 312



295

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY $ 2,595



$ 2,782



(1) As of March 31, 2018, Assets and liabilities held for sale consisted of $3 million Net property. As of September 30, 2017, Assets and liabilities held for sale were: (i) $1 million Cash and cash equivalents; (ii) $13 million Receivables, trade and other, net; (iii) $2 million Inventories; (iv) $3 million Net property; (v) $1 million Goodwill; (vi) $1 million Other assets; (vii) $12 million Accounts and notes payable; and (viii) $2 million Noncontrolling interests.

MERITOR, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA-RECONCILIATION Non-GAAP AND CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES INFORMATION (Unaudited) (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 57



$ 22



$ 21



$ 37

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. —



—



1



—

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 57



$ 22



$ 22



$ 37

Interest expense, net 16



21



40



42

Provision for income taxes 22



13



105



19

Depreciation and amortization 21



20



42



37

Noncontrolling interests 3



1



5



2

Loss on sale of receivables —



1



2



2

Asset impairment charges 2



—



2



3

Restructuring costs 1



4



3



4

Adjusted EBITDA $ 122



$ 82



$ 221



$ 146

















Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 11.4 %

10.2 %

11.2 %

9.7 %















Unallocated legacy and corporate expense (income), net (2) 10



2



12



2

Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 132



$ 84



$ 233



$ 148

















Commercial Truck & Trailer (3)













Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 96



$ 52



$ 165



$ 92

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 11.2 %

8.4 %

10.5 %

8.0 %















Aftermarket & Industrial (3)













Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 36



$ 32



$ 68



$ 56

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 14.1 %

14.2 %

14.0 %

13.3 %















Sales (3)













Commercial Truck & Trailer $ 854



$ 618



$ 1,567



$ 1,155

Aftermarket & Industrial 256



226



485



422

Intersegment Sales (44)



(38)



(83)



(72)

Total Sales $ 1,066



$ 806



$ 1,969



$ 1,505



(1) Adjusted EBITDA margin equals adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations.

(2) Unallocated legacy and corporate expense (income), net represents items that are not directly related to the company's business segments. These items primarily include asbestos-related charges and settlements, pension and retiree medical costs associated with sold businesses, and other legacy costs for environmental and product liability.

(3) Amounts for the three and six months ended March 31, 2017 have been recast to reflect reportable segment changes.

(4) Segment adjusted EBITDA margin equals segment adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations, either in the aggregate or by segment as applicable.

MERITOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)



Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Income from continuing operations $ 27



$ 39

Adjustments to income from continuing operations to arrive at cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 42



37

Deferred income tax expense 84



12

Restructuring costs 3



4

Loss on debt extinguishment 8



—

Equity in earnings of affiliates (11)



(18)

Asset impairment charges 2



3

Pension and retiree medical expense (income) (16)



7

Other adjustments to income from continuing operations 9



8

Dividends received from equity method investments 6



13

Pension and retiree medical contributions (14)



(19)

Restructuring payments (4)



(7)

Changes in off-balance sheet accounts receivable securitization and factoring programs 19



19

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, foreign currency adjustments and discontinued operations (83)



(68)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations 72



30

Operating cash flows provided by discontinued operations —



—

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 72



30

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (35)



(40)

Proceeds from prior year sale of equity method investment 250



—

Cash paid for investment in Transportation Power, Inc. (3)



—

Proceeds from sale of a business 4



—

Net investing cash flows provided by discontinued operations —



2

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 216



(38)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Borrowings and securitization (60)



—

Redemption of notes (181)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(4)

Other financing activities (2)



(11)

Net change in debt (243)



(15)

Repurchase of common stock (33)



—

CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES (276)



(15)

EFFECT OF CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE

RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS —



1

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12



(22)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 88



160

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 100



$ 138



MERITOR, INC. ADJUSTED INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE — RECONCILIATION Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor, Inc. $ 57



$ 22



$ 22



$ 37

Adjustments:













Restructuring costs 1



4



3



4

Loss on debt extinguishment —



—



8



—

Asset impairment charges, net of noncontrolling interests 2



—



2



2

Non-cash tax expense (1) 9



6



14



11

US. tax reform impacts (2) (1)



—



76



—

Income tax benefits —



—



(2)



—

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Meritor,

Inc. $ 68



$ 32



$ 123



$ 54

















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.63



$ 0.24



$ 0.24



$ 0.41

Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share 0.12



0.11



1.11



0.19

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.75



$ 0.35



$ 1.35



$ 0.60

















Diluted average common shares outstanding 91.2



92.0



91.3



90.2



(1) Represents tax expense related to the use of deferred tax assets in jurisdictions with net operating loss carry forwards.

(2) The six months ended March 31, 2018 include $42 million of non-cash tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the U.S. tax reform and $34 million of non-cash tax expense related to the one-time deemed repatriation of accumulated foreign earnings, which has no cash tax impact due to the use of foreign tax credits.

MERITOR, INC. FREE CASH FLOW — RECONCILIATION Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Cash provided by operating activities $ 39



$ 44



$ 72



$ 30

Capital expenditures (17)



(23)



(35)



(40)

Free cash flow $ 22



$ 21



$ 37



$ (10)



MERITOR, INC. OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018— RECONCILIATIONS Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Fiscal Year

2018 Outlook (1) Net income attributable to Meritor, Inc. $130-$145 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. — Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax, attributable to Meritor, Inc. $130-$145 Interest expense, net ~65 Provision for income taxes ~140 Depreciation and amortization ~85 Restructuring ~5 Other (noncontrolling interests, loss on sale of receivables, etc.) ~20 Adjusted EBITDA $445-$460



Sales $4,000-$4,100



Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) ~11.2%



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.40-$1.55 Adjustments:

Restructuring costs ~0.05 Loss on debt extinguishment ~0.10 Non-cash tax expense (3) ~1.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $2.70-$2.85



Diluted average common shares outstanding ~91.5



Cash flows provided by operating activities $220-$235 Capital expenditures ~(100) Free cash flow $120-$135

(1) Amounts are approximate.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin equals adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated sales from continuing operations.

(3) Represents tax expense related to the use of deferred tax assets in jurisdictions with net operating loss carry forwards and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact.

