Meritor Selected by Electra Commercial Vehicles to Supply Blue Horizon Electrification Technology for its Road Sweeper Prototype

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it was selected by Electra Commercial Vehicles to provide its Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ integrated ePowertrain for testing on their Iveco-based electric road sweeper platform.

"Working with Electra to bring electrified commercial vehicles to Europe's city centers is a perfect addition to our existing collaboration with the 17Xe™ electric powertrain," said Ken Hogan, senior vice president and president of Truck for Meritor in Europe and APAC. "Our expertise in axles will support Electra with its vision to provide operators with clean, zero-emission solutions."

"Integrating Meritor's electric powertrain into this road sweeper application will allow Electra to replace its remote drive conversion solution and test a more compact electric drive solution," said Sid Sadique, chief executive officer and president, Electra Commercial Vehicles. "Meritor's ePowertrains are compact and power dense which maximizes the number of batteries that can be installed, allowing this vehicle to sweep more road surface in a single shift."

The 14Xe ePowertrain, will be delivered to Electra by the end of the year, and will be integrated on a road sweeper for testing in Wales.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About Electra

Electra is a UK company with the vision to provide the commercial vehicle operator a clean, zero emission solution for city centre deliveries. The company is making city centre delivery a 100% clean and silent operation, allowing minimal impact of vehicles in our environment which are essential to keep our cities running 24 hours a day.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

