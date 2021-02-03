Meritor to Begin Commercial Electric Powertrain Production in 2021

TROY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that production of its 14Xe™ all-electric, fully integrated, commercial electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles will begin mid-2021.

Meritor received the first Class 8 truck production contract for electric powertrains in the industry in early 2020. Part of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ advanced technology portfolio, the 14Xe ePowertrain is the only electric powertrain for Class 8 trucks ready for production, bringing the industry a zero emission, best-in-class, premium solution.

"The 14Xe ePowertrain has been tested in various conditions around the world with several OEMs, vehicle types and applications, so we can offer the industry a proven electric powertrain technology," said T.J. Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor. "In January 2020, we announced our agreement with PACCAR to be its non-exclusive supplier of electric powertrains. One year later, we are nearing production and preparing to put vehicles on the road."

The 14Xe electric powertrain, which will be produced at Meritor's facilities in Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina, is designed to provide efficiency, performance, weight savings and space utilization.

Key advantages of the 14Xe ePowertrain over remote mount systems include:

Tighter turning radius due to a shorter wheelbase

Increased room between frame rails for additional battery capacity, which extends the range of the vehicle

Lighter weight (up to 800 pounds)

Meritor's powertrain control module complies with ISO-26262 ASIL-C rating, the international standard for functional safety in the automotive industry that applies to electrical and electronic systems consisting of hardware and software components in vehicles.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

