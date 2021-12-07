Meritor to Begin Production of Commercial Vehicle ePowertrain

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced its 14Xe™ ePowertrain is now available and will be in production this month.

As part of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ advanced technology portfolio, the 14Xe ePowertrain is a fully integrated, all-electric drive system and is the only integrated electric powertrain in production for Class 8 trucks in North America. To promote the launch, Meritor is debuting an all new video production titled "The Road Ahead" which can be viewed at meritor.com/14Xe and on its social media channels.

"Our 14Xe ePowertrain has been thoroughly tested hauling loads and logging real world miles in various conditions and multiple applications, allowing us to offer the industry a proven, all-electric, zero emissions solution," said Chris Villavarayan, chief executive officer and President, Meritor.

The 14Xe ePowertrain produced at Meritor's manufacturing facility in Asheville, North Carolina, is designed to provide efficiency, performance, weight savings and enhanced space utilization. It is based on Meritor's proven 14X axle housing, which maintains existing axle mounting hardware for ease of OEM integration. The modular design enables the interchangeability of key components, including electric motors, transmissions, gearing, brakes, wheel ends and housings to adopt to customer specifications. It can be adapted to fit various powertrain needs based on vehicle application and duty cycle spanning Class 5-8 commercial vehicles.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

