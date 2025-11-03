Meritrust Credit Union Partners With NBA Player Christian Braun to Focus on Financial Education in Both Kansas and Colorado Communities

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritrust is proud to announce their partnership with NBA player Christian Braun and his new foundation focused on providing financial education for young athletes to help break poverty cycles in Kansas and Colorado communities.

"Financial education and money management are very important to me," said Christian Braun, professional NBA player. "I want to use my platform as a professional basketball player to help educate people in our community, especially young athletes. Partnering with Meritrust just made sense because this is what they do."

Meritrust, new to the Denver market through a recent merger with Premier Members Credit Union, originated in Wichita, Kansas. They have a long-standing relationship with the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS, as the "Official Financial Well-Being Partner of Kansas Athletics" and the "Exclusive Credit Union of Kansas Athletics." As a former KU athlete, Braun participated in Meritrust's financial education sessions, making him a natural ambassador for the brand.

"At Meritrust, our entire purpose is helping people improve their relationship with money and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Christian Braun and his foundation. This collaboration allows us to leverage the influence and passion of a respected athlete who is a dual-state icon and who shares our belief in financial well-being as a cornerstone of personal and community growth," said Jamie Harrison, EVP/Chief Growth Officer.

Through this partnership, Meritrust will be the Official Financial Well-Being Partner and exclusive banking partner of the new Braun Foundation. Together, Meritrust and the foundation will offer financial education camps, workshops and outreach initiatives across Kansas and Colorado communities centered around budgeting, savings, investing and credit management.

About Meritrust Credit Union

Meritrust Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to helping members improve their relationship with money since 1935. With an asset size of nearly $4 billion, Meritrust operates 33 branches across Kansas and Colorado, with key administrative offices in Wichita, Kansas, and Broomfield, Colorado. To carry out their mission of improving the lives of members and the communities they serve, Meritrust offers consumers and businesses the products, services, tools and education needed to achieve their financial wellbeing goals confidently. The credit union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA. For more information, visit meritrustcu.org.

About Christian Braun

A Kansas native, Christian Braun played collegiate basketball at the University of Kansas and won Mr. Basketball in 2019. He was a first-round selection by the Denver Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft and recently signed a multi-year contract extension. He is one of five players in basketball history to win NCAA and NBA titles in back-to-back seasons. Braun's family has numerous basketball ties to Kansas and Missouri.

