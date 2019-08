Meritus Communities Acquires a Manufactured Housing Community in Grand Rapids, Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Communities, LLC ("Meritus Communities") announces the acquisition of an all-age manufactured housing community located in Grand Rapids, Michigan comprised of 320 sites.

"We are excited to add another property to our portfolio in the Grand Rapids market," stated Jeff Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Meritus Communities. "This well-located community will provide an attractive affordable housing option to over 300+ families."

About Meritus Communities

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI, Meritus Communities is one of the nation's premier owners and operators of manufactured housing communities focused on delivering value to residents with affordable housing, great amenities and an outstanding consumer experience.

As of the date of this release, Meritus Communities owns and manages a portfolio of 50 communities comprised of approximately 20,200 sites across six states.

For more information about Meritus Communities, please visit our website at www.meritusmhc.com

