Meritus Gas Partners Acquires Metroplex Welding Supply

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Gas Partners ("Meritus") announced today that it has acquired Metroplex Welding Supply ("Metroplex"), a leading independent distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Founded in 1975 by Mike Bush Sr., Metroplex has grown into a trusted regional supplier with five locations serving customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Today, the company is led by Mike Bush Jr., Tom Bush, and General Manager Jack Robbins.

"Metroplex is an outstanding fit for Meritus, and we are excited to welcome the Metroplex team to the Meritus family," said Rob D'Alessandro, President & COO of Meritus. "The Dallas-Fort Worth market is one of the top industrial markets in the United States, and Metroplex further strengthens our presence in a region that aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy."

"As we considered the future of our business, Meritus stood out as the right partner," said Mike Bush, President of Metroplex. "They share our commitment to customers, employees, and local decision-making, and we believe this partnership creates outstanding opportunities for our team while preserving the legacy we have built over the past 50 years."

The acquisition further advances Meritus' strategy of partnering with leading independent distributors while preserving their local brands, leadership teams, and customer-focused cultures. Metroplex will continue operating under its established name while benefiting from the resources and support of the Meritus platform.

"This is another outstanding addition for Meritus, and we are honored that the Metroplex ownership team selected us as their successor," said Steve Byers, Meritus' Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. "Metroplex has built an exceptional reputation over the last five decades, and we're excited to build on that foundation. This acquisition continues the strong momentum we're seeing as we expand our national network of best-in-class independent distributors."

About Meritus Gas Partners

Founded in December 2020, Meritus is a portfolio company of AEA Enterprise. Meritus is assembling a national network of high-quality independent distributors of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies, located in diverse geographies and serving growing end-markets. Meritus will partner with exceptional businesses and management teams, allow them to remain independent and entrepreneurial, and support them to accelerate growth, improve business quality, and enhance value. Owners are invited to invest meaningful equity into the Meritus holding company to allow them to share in the success of the overall platform. Visit us online at www.MeritusGas.com.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors ("AEA") is a leading global alternative investment firm that has partnered with exceptional middle-market businesses for over 55 years. With a diversified suite of investment strategies spanning private equity and private credit, AEA has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions to the middle market. Since its founding by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. in 1968, AEA has built an extraordinary network of investors, business leaders, operators, and advisors and a rich institutional knowledge base. Today, the firm manages approximately $19 billion in assets and operates through collaborative teams of skilled professionals around the world. Leveraging its deep expertise, extensive network, and robust resources, AEA seeks to deliver sustainable, long-term value. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

Contact

Meritus Gas Partners

Allen Jezouit

(401) 474-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Meritus Gas Partners