Meritus Gas Partners Expands DFW Presence with Acquisition of Greens Welding Supply

GRANBURY, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Gas Partners announced today that its subsidiary, Meritus Texas, has acquired the assets of Greens Welding Supply, Inc., effective February 28, 2026.

Founded in 2000 by Aaron Green, Greens Welding Supply is an independent distributor of industrial gases, welding equipment, and safety supplies serving customers throughout the southwest DFW Metroplex. The Granbury-based operation strengthens Meritus Texas' footprint in the North Texas market.

The Meritus Texas platform company is one of the leading independent distributors of gases and welding supplies in Texas. It represents a combination of five independent distributorships, centered in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, and operates 17 branches with plans for future growth.

"We are pleased to welcome the employees and customers of Greens Welding Supply to the Meritus family," said Rodney Wray, President of Meritus Texas. "Greens' location gives us our ninth DFW location and improves our reach in this important market. The acquisition supports Meritus Texas' continued growth strategy and commitment to delivering dependable service, expanded product availability, and local expertise to customers across Texas."

"We chose Meritus because they truly understood our business, valued our people, and were committed to preserving our family culture while supporting long-term success," said Aaron Green. "We are excited about the future together."

About Meritus Gas Partners

Founded in December 2020, Meritus is a portfolio company of AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity. Meritus is assembling a national network of high-quality independent distributors of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies, located in diverse geographies and serving growing end-markets. Meritus will partner with exceptional businesses and management teams, allow them to remain independent and entrepreneurial, and support them to accelerate growth, improve business quality, and enhance value. Owners are invited to invest meaningful equity into the Meritus holding company to allow them to share in the success of the overall platform. Visit us online at www.MeritusGas.com .

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors ("AEA") was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 110 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, Jacksonville, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com .

