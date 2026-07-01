Meritus Gas Partners Expands Denver Presence with Acquisition of HICO Distributing of Colorado

HENDERSON, Colo., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Gas Partners ("Meritus") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Buckeye Welding Supply, has acquired the assets of HICO Distributing of Colorado ("HICO"), effective July 1, 2026.

Founded in 1993 by Wyatt and Vanessa Wilkinson, HICO is a leading provider of helium solutions across Colorado. The acquisition expands Buckeye's helium capabilities and establishes its fourth location in Englewood, CO, further strengthening its service coverage and supply capabilities across the region.

"We are excited to welcome the employees and customers of HICO Distributing of Colorado to the Buckeye family," said Steven Schwegman, President of Buckeye Welding Supply. "The addition of HICO enhances our helium offering and allows us to expand the capabilities of our newly acquired Englewood operation into a full-service location, better supporting all of its customers throughout the south Denver market."

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to building the industry's leading independent packaged gas platform," said Steve Byers, Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Meritus. "We are intent on building out our Buckeye Welding Supply platform in Colorado and reaching all of the state's rich markets."

Byers continued, "We are also especially excited for Vanessa and Wyatt as they begin their next chapter and continue as valued partners in the Meritus family."

"We chose Meritus because they truly understood our business, valued our people, and were committed to preserving our family culture while supporting long-term success," said Vanessa Wilkinson. "I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working alongside the Buckeye and Meritus teams as we continue to serve our customers and grow the business together."

About Meritus Gas Partners

Founded in December 2020, Meritus is a portfolio company of AEA Enterprise. Meritus is assembling a national network of high-quality independent distributors of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies, located in diverse geographies and serving growing end-markets. Meritus will partner with exceptional businesses and management teams, allow them to remain independent and entrepreneurial, and support them to accelerate growth, improve business quality, and enhance value. Owners are invited to invest meaningful equity into the Meritus holding company to allow them to share in the success of the overall platform. Visit us online at www.MeritusGas.com.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors ("AEA") is a leading global alternative investment firm that has partnered with exceptional middle-market businesses for over 55 years. With a diversified suite of investment strategies spanning private equity and private credit, AEA has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions to the middle market. Since its founding by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. in 1968, AEA has built an extraordinary network of investors, business leaders, operators, and advisors and a rich institutional knowledge base. Today, the firm manages approximately $18 billion in assets and operates through collaborative teams of skilled professionals around the world. Leveraging its deep expertise, extensive network, and robust resources, AEA seeks to deliver sustainable, long-term value. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

Contact

Meritus Gas Partners

Allen Jezouit

(401) 474-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Meritus Gas Partners