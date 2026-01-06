NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNSTN, a global provider of AI powered financial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Meritz Securities, one of South Korea's leading retail trading and investment platforms. Meritz will integrate WNSTN's AI technology into its next-generation digital investment platform to enhance client engagement, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Meritz Securities Selects WNSTN as Strategic AI Partner for Next-Gen Investing Platform

Meritz Securities, one of the top financial institutions in Korea for U.S. equities trading, is building a new AI driven platform designed to enhance investor experience while meeting the evolving standards of financial consumer protection. By adopting WNSTN's solution, Meritz gains access to a fully compliant financial AI system capable of supporting real-time client inquiries, investment knowledge, and regulatory aligned interactions across multiple channels.

"We are honored to partner with Meritz Securities, a market leader known for its commitment to innovation and customer experience," said Jamie Rakover, Co-Founder of WNSTN. "This collaboration reflects a shared vision for the future of digital finance, combining advanced AI capabilities with the strict compliance standards required in regulated markets."

Roy Michaeli, CEO of WNSTN added: "Our mission is to help financial institutions implement AI powered tools that deliver hyper personalized, intelligent investment experiences, enhance market clarity and confidence, and give traders a competitive edge to make better informed decisions."

Through this partnership, Meritz will be the first major Korean financial institution to deploy WNSTN's infrastructure grade AI capabilities. The companies are collaborating closely on tailoring the system to Korean regulatory requirements and Meritz's long term product vision.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver an exceptional, hyper personalized digital experience to our clients," said The Executive Director, Jang-Wook Lee, of the InnoBiz Center at Meritz Securities, who is leading the platform launch. "WNSTN brings advanced financial AI, strong compliance controls, and a deep understanding of the needs of regulated institutions. We are excited to work together to accelerate our innovation roadmap."

The integrated platform is expected to launch in early 2026 as part of Meritz's new AI powered investment service.

About Meritz Securities

Meritz Securities is one of South Korea's leading financial institutions, offering brokerage, investment banking, wealth management, and digital trading services. Known for its strong presence in U.S. equities trading and its focus on technology driven innovation, Meritz serves millions of retail and institutional clients.

About WNSTN

WNSTN is a global provider of compliant AI solutions for financial institutions, brokerages, and capital markets firms. Built with layered compliance controls, multi agent financial intelligence, and enterprise grade security, WNSTN enables institutions to deploy real time AI safely across client engagement, service automation, and internal analytics workflows. WNSTN is headquartered in the U.S. with teams across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Contact

Co-Founder

Jamie Rakover

WNSTN INC.

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855533/WNSTN_Meritz_Securities.jpg

SOURCE WNSTN