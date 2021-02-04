Meriwether Companies Acquires The Aspen Club In Partnership With Revere Capital And Fireside Investments

"This is an exciting time for the Aspen Club and we are thrilled to partner with Revere Capital and Fireside Investments to acquire and complete the re-development of this legendary asset," said Garrett Simon, Partner, Meriwether Companies. "We intend on restoring the Aspen Club to its former role as the center of social and athletic activity within the Aspen community. Our vision involves a focus on family, wellness and meaningful experiences."

Set on a prime location along the Roaring Fork River with breathtaking views towards the valley and Aspen Mountain, the site boasts a short walking distance to downtown Aspen. Upon completion, the resort will include 20 three- and four-bedroom serviced residences, a highly sought rarity for guests traveling to Aspen. A commitment to authenticity, approachability and individual growth will be woven into the fabric of the Aspen Club with world-class, cutting-edge fitness and training set to be core aspects of the on-site programming. Meriwether Companies will work with city officials to move the project forward and anticipate construction will begin early summer 2021.

Meriwether Companies has extensive experience across mountain destinations, private club offerings and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts. The company is actively planning Coral Mountain in La Quinta, California and has recently completed Transfer Telluride in Telluride, Colorado and The Shores in Breckenridge, Colorado. Meriwether's hospitality assets include Griffin Club (Private Club: Los Angeles), The Hideaway and The Getaway (Boutique Hotels: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California), Melvyn's & Ingleside Inn (Boutique Hotel / Restaurant: Palm Springs, California), and Parlor (Food Halls: Kansas City, Oklahoma City). Previous work completed by Meriwether Companies include projects in Park City, Utah; Big Sky, Montana; and Eagle, Colorado.

About Meriwether Companies

Founded in 2013, Meriwether is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States. The managing partners of Meriwether include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon and Mike Burkart. For more information on Meriwether and its principals, please visit www.meriwetherco.com.

About Revere Capital

Revere Capital, founded in 2006, brings deep experience and institutional execution capabilities to the middle market real estate space. The principals have over $3 billion of real estate transaction experience across private equity, real estate investment banking and workouts. This experience, coupled with discretionary balance sheet capital, allows Revere to transact quickly and efficiently. Capitalizing on its extensive network of relationships and access to proprietary deal flow, Revere Capital leverages its depth and breadth of experience to build a diversified portfolio of highly attractive, high yielding and stable commercial real estate assets while maintaining a strategic focus on the highest potential risk-adjusted returns. For more information on Revere Capital, please visit www.reverecapital.com.

About Fireside Investments

Fireside Investments is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in durational real estate and related businesses alongside leading management teams and investment partners. Fireside has completed over $3.5 billion of transactions since its formation in 2017. For more information on Fireside, please visit www.firesideinvestments.com.

