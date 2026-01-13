MERIWETHER COMPANIES ANNOUNCES LANDMARK WAVE BASIN FOR CORAL MOUNTAIN MEMBERS IN THERMAL, CALIFORNIA

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriwether Companies, a U.S. private resort real estate development firm, today announced a partnership with Thermal Beach Club to build a private world-class, manmade surf lagoon as an annex club amenity for Coral Mountain Desert Club, the highly anticipated 400-acre master-planned community in La Quinta, California.

Located in Thermal, California, the surf lagoon will be an annex club amenity for Coral Mountain Desert Club (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club) Rendering of world-class racquet sports complex at Coral Mountain Desert Club (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club) Rendering of the golf clubhouse at Coral Mountain Desert Club (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club)

"We're excited to add the largest pneumatic wave basin in the U.S. to the next-generation vision and lifestyle at Coral Mountain, making this project one of the most unique, all-encompassing developments in North America," said Noah Hahn, managing partner at Meriwether Companies. "As demand shifts towards adventure-forward, active, wellness-oriented communities, a wave basin is the penultimate amenity that will redefine what it means to live in the Coachella Valley."

Anchored by an 18-hole championship golf course designed by David McLay Kidd, Coral Mountain Desert Club will offer a comprehensive lifestyle centered on recreation, social connection and wellness. Designed to foster a new era of experience-oriented living, the community will offer homeowners and club members leading-edge fitness and recovery facilities, world-class racquet sports, curated programming and extensive trail systems throughout the property and its 20,000 adjacent acres of public land. Located on one of the last and most coveted undeveloped parcels in greater Palm Springs, Coral Mountain will become the region's first private club and community to debut in more than 20 years.

"Interest in surf and the wave pool space is booming, and the addition of the surf lagoon will catapult Coral Mountain Desert Club into a category of its own," said Michael Schwab, partner, Meriwether Companies. "This new amenity reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what a modern master-planned community can be and reinforces our vision for destinations that the next evolution of buyers can enjoy for generations to come."

Coral Mountain Desert Club and Thermal Beach Club members will have access to a transformative 48-chamber surf lagoon. Located less than 10 minutes away from Coral Mountain Desert Club, the wave pool will feature customizable settings to create optimal surf conditions for every skill level. This new wave pool will democratize surfing for all skill levels, from novice to expert, while bringing consistent, year-round waves to the heart of the desert.

This milestone announcement follows the success of the recently launched Cabo Real Surf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, a collaboration between Meriwether Companies and the Sanchez Navarro family, and further positions Meriwether Companies as one of North America's most forward-thinking real estate developers and leaders in the manmade surf space.

Additional details on sales and development plans for Coral Mountain Desert Club will be announced in early 2026. To learn more and sign up for updates, visit coralmountain.com.

About Meriwether Companies

Founded in 2011, Meriwether Companies is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States and Mexico. The partners of Meriwether Companies include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon, Mike Burkart, David Likins and Michael B. Schwab. Current projects include: Coral Mountain, a 400-acre master-planned property in La Quinta, California; Cabo Real Surf Club, a private surf-centric residential club in Los Cabos, Mexico; and La Valle Coastal Club, a private members club and boutique hotel property in Rancho Santa Fe, California. For more information on Meriwether Companies, please visit www.meriwetherco.com.

About Thermal Beach Club

Co-founded in 2016 by Patrick Belous and Brian Grantham, Thermal Beach Club is backed by 19 Founding Families who will integrate into Coral Mountain Desert Club and the larger vision. The team at Thermal Beach Club spent the past decade refining the vision, securing entitlements and establishing a legacy destination designed for family connection, elevated recreation and enduring community.

SOURCE Meriwether Companies