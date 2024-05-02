Merkle and Celebrus launch CXM Signals, a world-first solution enabling brands to harvest first-party data and deliver exceptional experiences

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading customer experience management (CXM) company, and Celebrus, the disruptive data platform that aims to improve the relationships between brands and consumers via better data, have today announced CXM Signals. CXM Signals is an innovative new solution that will enable businesses to harvest first-party data for improved customer experiences to drive efficiencies.

Our partnership with Merkle has created the gold standard in customer experience with CXM Signals. CXM Signals helps you increase paid media conversions, capturing visitor identity and brand engagement. CXM Signals improves paid media targeting, reducing spend and increasing sales.

Available immediately to customers, the new solution enables real-time, comprehensive data access across devices, domains, and channels to provide identity resolutions. Merkle and Celebrus recognised industry pain-points when it came to digital data access which resulted in incomplete customer profiles. The solution brings together the best of Merkle and Celebrus' technologies and services, providing businesses with more forensic customer profiles and the agility to anticipate and adapt consumers' future needs.

By leveraging each other's capabilities, Merkle and Celebrus are also enabling brands to:

Identify new customer segments: CXM Signals is a genuine first-party data capture solution that includes tagging-free elements, first-party identity graphs, live-time profiling, and seamless data streaming to deliver new customer insights.

Timely experiences foster engagement, strengthening existing relationships with customers so that brands can build and nurture long term loyalty. CXM Signals enables brands to further increase efficiencies, driving up revenue as a result.

A streamlined implementation process, thanks to Celebrus' tagging-free data capture methodology, allows the entire deployment period to be measured in days or weeks. Deployments occur in your chosen cloud environment providing you with full control and peace of mind surrounding security and data protection.

Anne Stagg, Chief Executive Officer UK&I at Merkle said: "Everyone in the industry is seeing the impacts of continued data gaps, as well as knock on effects from the depreciation of the third-party cookie. When we embarked on this journey with Celebrus over a year ago, it was because we recognised the challenges businesses were facing. Together, our aim was to build a platform for customers to get more out of their data, so they can truly understand who their customers are. CXM delivers just that. It enters us into a new era of customer experience where organisations can future proof their businesses and take a truly proactive approach to their customers' needs."

Bill Bruno, CEO at Celebrus, said: "Celebrus has made it our mission to improve the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. By leveraging our identity verification, compliant consumer profile management, and machine learning, and combining it with Merkle's extensive experience in partnering with brands to get value from their technology investments, we can bring a one-of-a-kind solution to our joint customers."

Merkle's partnership with Celebrus is rooted in dentsu's commitment to achieving three-way satisfaction in activities that are good for business, good for people and good for society, which drive innovation and experimentation, and create a meaningful difference for clients.

For more information on CXM Signals, visit: https://emea.dentsu.com/cxm-signals/home

