Merkle Announces Availability of Identity Resolution Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud

COLUMBIA, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Merkury's identity resolution engine, Powered by Snowflake. Merkury is Merkle's proprietary customer recognition and identity resolution platform that helps companies grow and own their own cookie-less private identity graph by using first-party data as a competitive differentiator and strategic asset to better recognize, understand, and serve their customers across all channels in real time.

Amidst rapidly evolving privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies, Merkury is among the few enterprise identity platforms that bring together the accuracy and sustainability of client first-party data, quality PII-based third-party data, and some of most cookie-less media and technology platform connections in the market. It does so by identifying anonymous customers as a cookie-less ID, enhancing the ID with person-based data, and connecting those IDs to platforms for targeting and analysis.

"Snowflake is a critical partner for our Merkury products and solutions. Snowflake's ability to integrate with all the major martech and CDP providers allows us to deliver modern, cloud-based data management solutions to power personalized, connected experiences for our clients — regardless of their tech stack," said Matt Seeley, Merkle's head of data and identity solutions.

With this launch, Merkury will become one of the first large-scale enterprise-level identity resolution products to be built on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"Our joint customers will experience a seamlessly integrated solution, combining the power of Merkury's identity matching with the performance and versatility of the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake.

As a Snow Row sponsor at the upcoming Snowflake Summit on June 26-29 in Las Vegas, NV, Merkle will participate in three sessions:

Universal Destination and Experiences Leverages Snowflake to Fuel Its Personalization Initiatives at Scale : TJ Jana, director, data/AI and martech at NBCUniversal and Ankur Jain , SVP, cloud practice lead at Merkle will discuss how Universal Destinations and Experiences enhanced their cloud-native data lake by leveraging the Data Cloud to unify, integrate, analyze, and share previously siloed data in a secure, governed, and compliant manner.

Transforming Identity Resolution with the Data Cloud : Morten Lileng , SVP of identity products, Merkle, Nick Pileggi , senior solutions architect, phData, and Dominick Rocco , chief architect, data science and machine learning, phData, will discuss the benefits of using Snowpark to transform an identity resolution algorithm and how Merkle redefined its application distribution strategy with Snowflake.

Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP): Can Data Teams Move Away from Being Cost Centers? : Peter Rogers, EVP, head of technology, Merkle, Michelle Ballen , head of analytics, Future, and Boris Jabes , CEO & co-founder, Census, will share their insights and experiences regarding how data teams can leverage composable CDPs to enable better collaboration between data engineers and data analysts, and add more value to marketers and the business.

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

