Merkle Announces Availability of Identity Resolution Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud

News provided by

Merkle

27 Jun, 2023, 15:05 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Merkury's identity resolution engine, Powered by Snowflake. Merkury is Merkle's proprietary customer recognition and identity resolution platform that helps companies grow and own their own cookie-less private identity graph by using first-party data as a competitive differentiator and strategic asset to better recognize, understand, and serve their customers across all channels in real time.

Amidst rapidly evolving privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies, Merkury is among the few enterprise identity platforms that bring together the accuracy and sustainability of client first-party data, quality PII-based third-party data, and some of most cookie-less media and technology platform connections in the market. It does so by identifying anonymous customers as a cookie-less ID, enhancing the ID with person-based data, and connecting those IDs to platforms for targeting and analysis.

"Snowflake is a critical partner for our Merkury products and solutions. Snowflake's ability to integrate with all the major martech and CDP providers allows us to deliver modern, cloud-based data management solutions to power personalized, connected experiences for our clients — regardless of their tech stack," said Matt Seeley, Merkle's head of data and identity solutions.

With this launch, Merkury will become one of the first large-scale enterprise-level identity resolution products to be built on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"Our joint customers will experience a seamlessly integrated solution, combining the power of Merkury's identity matching with the performance and versatility of the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake.

As a Snow Row sponsor at the upcoming Snowflake Summit on June 26-29 in Las Vegas, NV, Merkle will participate in three sessions:

  • Universal Destination and Experiences Leverages Snowflake to Fuel Its Personalization Initiatives at Scale: TJ Jana, director, data/AI and martech at NBCUniversal and Ankur Jain, SVP, cloud practice lead at Merkle will discuss how Universal Destinations and Experiences enhanced their cloud-native data lake by leveraging the Data Cloud to unify, integrate, analyze, and share previously siloed data in a secure, governed, and compliant manner.
    • Tuesday June 27, 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM PDT
  • Transforming Identity Resolution with the Data Cloud: Morten Lileng, SVP of identity products, Merkle, Nick Pileggi, senior solutions architect, phData, and Dominick Rocco, chief architect, data science and machine learning, phData, will discuss the benefits of using Snowpark to transform an identity resolution algorithm and how Merkle redefined its application distribution strategy with Snowflake.
    • Wednesday June 28, 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM PDT 
  • Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP): Can Data Teams Move Away from Being Cost Centers?: Peter Rogers, EVP, head of technology, Merkle, Michelle Ballen, head of analytics, Future, and Boris Jabes, CEO & co-founder, Census, will share their insights and experiences regarding how data teams can leverage composable CDPs to enable better collaboration between data engineers and data analysts, and add more value to marketers and the business.
    • Thursday June 29, 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM PDT

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

For more information about the relationship between Snowflake and Merkle, click here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

SOURCE Merkle

Also from this source

Merkle Launches Global Center of Excellence for Digital Marketplaces; Unveils Transformational Work for Top Brands

Putting the Consumer at the Center of the Holidays: New Guide Reveals Top Retail Requirements for a Successful Holiday Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.