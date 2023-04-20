Merkle Announces Merkury on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced it has launched its proprietary identity resolution solution, Merkury, on Salesforce AppExchange. Merkury provides Salesforce Data Cloud for Marketing customers the ability to offer privacy-safe, personal customer experiences in real time.

Merkury is currently available on AppExchange.

Merkury identifies anonymous customers as a cookieless ID, enhances the ID with person-based data, and connects those IDs to platforms for targeting and analysis. Merkury allows Salesforce customers to better understand their customers without the use of third-party cookies.

"Today's consumer is more empowered than ever. That's why it is important for brands to know their customers and provide consistent, personal experiences to earn their loyalty," said Tony Toubia, VP, global salesforce lead at Merkle. "We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Salesforce, as we further our ability to keep pace with evolving consumer needs and execute increasingly relevant and seamless interactions."

"Merkury is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by giving them the tools to better understand their customers without the use of third-party cookies," said David Lee, vice president of product management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Merkle became a Salesforce partner in 2004, and Merkle's solutions provide Salesforce customers the ability to better understand consumer behavior and deliver personal, cross-channel experiences. Dentsu and Merkle have more than 2,500 Salesforce certified employees with 5,000 Salesforce certifications globally.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Data Cloud for Marketing and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

