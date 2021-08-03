Merkle B2B Named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers

"It is truly an honor to be named Agency of the Year by the ANA. Winning this award reflects the deep commitment our team has to understanding and continually advancing the needs of B2B audiences, along with our clients. This is even more important today given the digital transformation we have seen amid uncertain global circumstances," said Michael McLaren, Merkle B2B global CEO. "We could not be prouder to share this award with our clients and look forward to building even more ambitious collaborations in the future."

The ANA B2 Awards recognize the top-performing business-to-business marketers, large or small, with a unique focus on driving demonstrable business results. In 2021, there were 43 categories that have evolved to reflect the growing role of B2B marketing and the rapid changes in the industry.

The Agency of the Year Award is a Top B2 Award category intended for agencies that demonstrate excellence in the execution of their marketing creative, ROI for their clients, and thought leadership in the B2B marketing field. Open to agencies of all sizes that are driving growth for B2B brands and enterprises with a sustained, high level of excellence; representing a diverse portfolio of expertise; and effectively implementing business marketing solutions and thought leadership.

Earlier this year, Merkle B2B was named the #1 B2B Marcomms Agency in the US and the #1 Fastest Growing US Agency by B2B Marketing. Merkle also ranked #3 on B2B Marketing's list of "Top 10 International B2B Marcomms Agencies and Networks" and #4 in the "Top 10 Rising Stars" category.

For the full list of winners and shortlists, visit the B2 Awards website:

https://www.b2awards.com/a/page/winners2021

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CMX) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com/b2b.

SOURCE Merkle B2B