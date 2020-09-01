Merkle B2B Unveiled: Dentsu Aegis Network's New B2B Powerhouse

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle ( www.merkleinc.com ), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announces the introduction of its B2B group, a collective of five industry-leading B2B companies. Merkle B2B embodies a strategic integration that delivers B2B brand creation and activation on a global scale, making it easier for marketers to enable end-to-end business marketing solutions.

B2B represents a large ($120 billion) and rapidly growing (25% YOY) sector. With this move, Dentsu Aegis Network and Merkle bring together top B2B talent from five of its network brands to serve this largely untapped and underserved market:

Merkle leads the marketing industry in B2B technology integration, data, and analytics with a deep heritage in leveraging customer data to deliver growth to clients.

leads the marketing industry in B2B technology integration, data, and analytics with a deep heritage in leveraging customer data to deliver growth to clients. Merkle | DWA is the fastest-growing B2B media agency globally and brings breakthrough thinking and approaches to media implementation through the application of data and technology.

is the fastest-growing B2B media agency globally and brings breakthrough thinking and approaches to media implementation through the application of data and technology. gyro is the global B2B leader in strategy and humanly relevant creative. Building compelling B2B brand narratives through strategic power, gyro is the most awarded B2B agency in the world.

is the global B2B leader in strategy and humanly relevant creative. Building compelling B2B brand narratives through strategic power, gyro is the most awarded B2B agency in the world. B2B International delivers deep audience insight and understanding as the largest, dedicated B2B market research company globally.

delivers deep audience insight and understanding as the largest, dedicated B2B market research company globally. Digital Pi, a Merkle Company, is a leading digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services in the B2B sector.

By combining the collective strength of these five brands, Merkle B2B possesses the knowledge, expertise, and vision to deliver world-class integrated customer experiences and become an indispensable growth partner to the world's leading B2B brands.

"The modern B2B marketer needs to execute programs that anticipate and respond to dynamic customer needs," said Michael McLaren, Global CEO of Merkle B2B. "The only way to accomplish this is by leveraging the world's best B2B marketing solutions and talent. By offering world-class creative, data, media, and insights, we enable B2B marketers to surpass customer expectations."

B2B marketing has changed dramatically over the past several years. The importance of engaging business decision makers with the same level of sophistication, relevancy, and precision as B2C is critical, especially as decision-making units comprise higher percentages of Millennials.

The new agency brings together over a thousand artists, data scientists, media gurus, technologists, and innovators, who already serve more than one hundred B2B clients. It spans five continents, manages over $16 billion in global billings, and is backed by Dentsu Aegis Network, comprising ten global network brands with best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital, and creative communications services.

Merkle B2B will serve as the global center of excellence for Dentsu Aegis Network's B2B practice and is yet another example of the company's Integrated by Design philosophy, which organizes best-in-class talent around client needs.

"We are excited to expand our B2B marketing capabilities by partnering with Merkle B2B," said Jamie Poston, Head of Enterprise Marketing at Transamerica. "This opportunity brings all the ingredients of a successful B2B marketing practice under one roof."

To learn more about Merkle B2B visit our website.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 42,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

SOURCE Merkle B2B

Related Links

https://www.merkleinc.com

