Merkle Brings Identity-Powered Customer Experience to Adobe Summit 2024

Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, will be presenting several sessions during the upcoming global Adobe Summit 2024, to be held March 26-28 in Las Vegas, NV. Merkle is a global platinum Adobe partner that helps global brands unlock the power of the full Adobe tech stacks to explore and enhance the customer experience.

As an Adobe Summit diamond sponsor, Merkle will host two sessions that showcase key components of customer experience innovation:

How Kellanova's Brands Transformed Loyalty with Content Supply Chain : Philip Wilkinson , senior director consumer & shopper experience Europe at Kellanova, and Billy Hanna , experience platforms practice lead at Merkle, will explain how Kellanova is working toward transforming consumer loyalty across different brands and regions. Kellanova, previously known as the Kellogg Company, is working to create experiences that encourage loyalty through innovation. Date/time: Tuesday, March 26 , at 2:30 p.m. PDT

: , senior director consumer & shopper experience at Kellanova, and , experience platforms practice lead at Merkle, will explain how Kellanova is working toward transforming consumer loyalty across different brands and regions. Kellanova, previously known as the Kellogg Company, is working to create experiences that encourage loyalty through innovation. Take Charge: Driving Maturity using the Adobe Martech Ecosystem : The landscape is changing dramatically. Today's marketer is challenged to increase operational efficiencies and drive greater revenue growth across more channels than ever before. In this session, Sayantika Sikdar, VP, analytics at Merkle, and Barry Latimer , SVP, audience at Merkle, will discuss how to leverage Adobe's Experience Platform (AEP) as your hub while integrating with the wider Adobe ecosystem to drive more value for CX, Marketing and Sales. Date/time: Thursday, March 28 , at 10:30 a.m. PDT

: The landscape is changing dramatically. Today's marketer is challenged to increase operational efficiencies and drive greater revenue growth across more channels than ever before. In this session, Sayantika Sikdar, VP, analytics at Merkle, and , SVP, audience at Merkle, will discuss how to leverage Adobe's Experience Platform (AEP) as your hub while integrating with the wider Adobe ecosystem to drive more value for CX, Marketing and Sales.

With the deprecation of third-party cookies, identity is more important than ever. Merkle's identity resolution tool, Merkury, enables the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) to excel. Merkury is the first identity partner integrated with AEP. With Merkury, Adobe customers have the ability to standardize and unify customer profile data to the Merkury person ID to create a single view of the customer across all data sources. Enhanced customer profiles with Merkury's extensive US consumer data offers improved insights, relevance, and expanded reach to customers and prospects. This further expands Merkle's strong partnership with Adobe, which includes recognition as an industry leader in Adobe Services.

"As a sponsor at this year's Adobe Summit, we look forward to showcasing the work we're doing with Kellanova to customize and implement Adobe's innovative technology solutions," said Roxanne Paulus, global Adobe practice lead at Merkle. "We have been working closely with Adobe for many years and recently received specialization as an Adobe Experience Manager Run and Operate partner and a Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RT-CDP) partner. The integration of Merkury with AEP and the addition of new specializations bring new depth to what Merkle and Adobe can achieve together for brands."

Merkle, a dentsu company, powers the experience economy. For more than 35 years, the company has put people at the heart of its approach to digital business transformation. As the only integrated experience consultancy in the world with a heritage in data science and business performance, Merkle delivers holistic, end-to-end experiences that drive growth, engagement, and loyalty. Merkle's expertise has earned recognition as a "Leader" by top industry analyst firms, in categories such as digital transformation and commerce, experience design, engineering and technology integration, digital marketing, data science, CRM and loyalty, and customer data management. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle operates in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.merkle.com .

