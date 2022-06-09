Merkle Collaborates with Tealium on Identity Resolution Platform, Merkury

COLUMBIA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle ( www.merkleinc.com ), dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced the launch of an innovative solution to enhance its longstanding partnership with Tealium. Merkury™, Merkle's industry-leading identity resolution platform, will be integrated into the Tealium customer data platform.

Merkury enables cookieless identity for marketers by unifying first-party offline records and digital engagements to a single, person-based ID with control and transparency. Powered by the Merkury ID graph which includes the flexibility to add up to 10,000+ offline attributes, Merkury may help Tealium clients clean data imported into the platform, increase site visitor identification rates, inform better audience segments and models, and enhance personalization, addressable advertising, and measurement at scale. Tealium customers integrated with Merkury may operate their business more efficiently and without reliance on third-party cookies, potentially resulting in higher value business outcomes.

"Unified customer data is an organization's most valuable asset and greatest competitive advantage. Tealium allows data to be easily integrated across the entire enterprise for real-time activation using the most trusted customer data platform (CDP)," said Matthew Gray, global vice president, partnerships at Tealium. "Our partnership with Merkle enables our joint clients to unify and activate data in real-time, delivering next-level experiences that people want."

Tealium and Merkle became partners in 2015, and their complementary solutions provide the ability to drive unique customer engagement and deliver valuable, personalized experiences for their customers.

"Our partnership with Tealium over the past seven years has resulted in unprecedented personalization capabilities, allowing brands to scale their efforts in real-time customer engagement," said Matt Seeley, global marketing tech and data management lead at Merkle. "Today's market is changing so rapidly, driving consumers to have elevated expectations of their relationships with brands. We are excited to continue growing with Tealium in our ability to keep pace with these changes and execute increasingly tailored and relevant interactions."

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 14,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com .

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's customer data solutions encompass tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

