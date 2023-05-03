Merkle Demonstrates Amazon Ads Expertise with Certified Partner Status

COLUMBIA, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced it has achieved the "clean room analytics certified service" as part of the Amazon Marketing Cloud partner program, which was launched in beta last year. This program recognizes Amazon Ads Partners who demonstrate expertise and engagement with Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) and deliver growth to advertisers.

Following the certified AMC Partner recognition, Merkle also achieved advanced partner status from Amazon Ads. Merkle specializes in the creation and delivery of unique and relevant customer experiences that help drive performance across all media and devices. The Amazon Ads advanced partner status was awarded to Merkle based on the growth delivered for advertising clients and level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ad products.

"Amazon Marketing Cloud has already enabled us to create efficiencies within our media buys by bringing greater depth of analytical rigor to our day to day to solve our client's business questions," said Mika Takahashi, eRetail Director, for Merkle.

"As Amazon Ads solutions continue to grow, our team of experts can guide brands through and make the best use of these offerings. Our long-standing relationship with Amazon Ads, coupled with our expertise in powerful ad tech solutions like AMC, allow us to help marketers understand the full impact of Amazon Ads and maximize their advertising opportunity," said Tom Miller, growth officer, global alliances and partnerships, for Merkle. "We are excited to work with Amazon Ads at this level as we serve our clients with solutions that will help businesses grow."

Merkle is also a certified member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network.

To learn more about Merkle's Amazon Ads capabilities, visit here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

