Merkle Launches Global Center of Excellence for Digital Marketplaces; Unveils Transformational Work for Top Brands

COLUMBIA, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces the launch of its "Marketplaces Center of Excellence," a specialist unit that is the newest addition to Merkle's Experience & Commerce practice, a team of more than 4,500 experts globally.

Marketplace platforms and businesses – known for their ability to quickly onboard third-party sellers and offer a broad assortment of goods and services – have grown at six times the rate of traditional ecommerce business models within the past year and are now at the forefront of digital commerce expansion for many B2B and B2C brands. Appointed to lead the Center of Excellence is Paul Lynch, Merkle's Experience & Commerce practice leader for the United Kingdom and Ireland, orchestrating a global team of experts.

Merkle has been a marketplace transformation, design, and technology implementation partner for numerous brands, including supporting Saks Fifth Avenue's evolution from a traditional online department store toward a marketplace business by implementing the Mirakl technology platform. Another example is Merkle's collaboration with global aviation leader Satair in designing, launching, and optimizing a full-service B2B marketplace for its aircraft spare parts sales. In total, marketplaces implemented by Merkle for B2C and B2B brands generate over $2 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value) yearly.

"Merkle is already a global leader in realizing the potential of marketplace business models for B2C and B2B brands," said Holden Bale, global head of Experience & Commerce for Merkle. "But the journey can be complex. For many brands we work with, operating a marketplace business is a totally new way of working, and success requires more than just a technology implementation. This Center of Excellence solidifies our commitment to being a trusted commerce transformation partner globally. It ensures our clients have access to the best talent, expertise, and partnerships, like Mirakl, as they seek to deliver customer-centric business and operating model transformations that materially grow their bottom line."

"Having the right technology to power your marketplace growth is fundamental – but having the support of trusted partners with deep expertise is also essential to unlock the full benefits of the platform economy," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl. "Merkle has long been a key partner of Mirakl's and a leader in helping enterprises achieve their full marketplace potential, and we are excited to see their continued investment in this dynamic space."

Merkle also recently partnered with Party City to launch a new marketplace concept as a part of the retailer's business evolution. In addition to being consumers' one-stop shop for party planning supplies to celebrate life's moments, Party City now delights consumers by providing services such as cakes through its new marketplace offering, which is local to the markets they are celebrating.

Merkle has also been an early adopter of marketplace technologies, including being a platinum partner for leading marketplace technology platform Mirakl. Merkle will be sponsoring the Mirakl B2C Platform Pioneer Summit on June 13, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.

Merkle's global Experience & Commerce practice has brought together leading agencies from around the world, including Isobar, LiveArea, Shift7, HelloWorld, and DEG into one global community.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

