Merkle Launches Global Composable Commerce Accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Partnering with Contentful and Magnolia

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management company, today announced the launch of its new global accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud , which enables brands to achieve a modern composable, API-first architecture faster. Developed to work with Contentful and Magnolia, the accelerator extends Salesforce Commerce Cloud and streamlines integration of one of the world's leading commerce platforms with other enterprise content management platforms.

With this new accelerator, Merkle continues to scale its global leadership in implementing eCommerce technology. By joining forces with Contentful and Magnolia, Merkle enables businesses to implement enterprise-ready headless content management capabilities with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The new accelerator drives improved time to market, a future-ready technology architecture, and greater innovation in front-end consumer experience. It allows brands to manage front-end site experience and web content through the content management platform, in addition to user experience functionality. This reduces the initial front-end development work for brands to implement a headless architecture.

"Launching our global composable accelerator for Salesforce with Contentful and Magnolia is a significant milestone for Merkle," said Holden Bale, global head of Experience & Commerce at Merkle. "We've done a great deal of work in the content and commerce space, especially around modern API-led eCommerce and experience architectures. But the challenge of technology modernization for many brands has been the complexity of implementation and the realization of true value for their business and consumers. Our new accelerator provides a comprehensive solution to reduce risk and cost centered around two of the best modular enterprise content management systems in the world. This accelerator reaffirms Merkle's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth."

The accelerator brings together Merkle's Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise and modern content management platforms Contentful and Magnolia, and is supported by Merkle's global design system to expedite design and provide best-in-class brand experience components. This gives businesses the tools to create and deliver exceptional digital commerce experiences while reducing cost and time to implement composable architectures. Merkle's accelerator is also tailored to help brands deliver compelling, real-time commerce experiences on a global level.

"At Salesforce, we take great pride in powering flexible, digital commerce experiences for some of the world's most successful brands," said Michael Affronti, GM of Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "As headless architectures continue to evolve in service of exceptional customer experience, we're evolving with it, and we are thrilled to see Merkle's investment in this space too -- reducing complexity and accelerating time to value for brands."

"As an early pioneer of composability, we've seen the market moving steadily towards the understanding that an enterprise needs more than an off-the-shelf digital platform," said Tim Brown, CEO of Magnolia. "We're excited to support the new global commerce accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, helping our users get past trade-offs in functionality, flexibility, and cost to focus on fully integrated customer experiences and faster digital delivery."

"Today, content is the customer experience, and composable content is what enables brands to elevate digital experiences and provide them at scale," said Steve Sloan, CEO, Contentful. "This partnership with Merkle is a reflection of our dedication to helping enterprises transition to modern, composable solutions to compete in this digital-first world and help brands go to market faster."

For more information about Merkle's partnership with Salesforce, click here. To request a demo at Dreamforce of the global commerce accelerator, email [email protected].

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9- Merkle or visit www.merkle.com .

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration , a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

About Magnolia

Founded in Switzerland in 1997, Magnolia lets you build a composable digital experience platform made for your real-world needs. By unifying your unique tech stack – from legacy systems to the latest martech – Magnolia helps you create fully integrated customer experiences and speeds up your digital delivery. Create a truly composable business by consolidating all your content in one content hub and connecting any data source, application, or channel through easy integrations. Then, streamline how teams work with a unified authoring interface and one seamless workflow, empowering every business user to create personalized, optimized experiences with ease.



With a track record of 100% project success, over 450 enterprise customers, thousands of Community Edition deployments, and more than 200 certified Magnolia Partners around the world, Magnolia is the composable DXP of choice for leading enterprises, including American Express, JetBlue, The New York Times, CNN, Sanofi, Sainsbury's, Generali, and Ping An.

SOURCE Merkle