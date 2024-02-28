Merkle Leaders Tapped to Join Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced Merkle industry experts and thought leaders have joined nine Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards: Data Cloud, Service Cloud, B2B Commerce Consulting, B2C Commerce Consulting, Sales Cloud, Financial Services, Marketing Cloud, Health and Life Sciences, and AI+Data+CRM.

The Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards bring together valued partners to provide feedback and guidance to Salesforce. The contributions of each board will help shape the future of Salesforce programs, products, and industry solutions.

Merkle representatives include:

Darian Macharowski , Salesforce Data Cloud Advisory Board

, Salesforce Data Cloud Advisory Board Tony Toubia , Salesforce Marketing Cloud and AI+Data+CRM Advisory Board

, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and AI+Data+CRM Advisory Board David Adler , Salesforce Service Cloud Advisory Board

, Salesforce Service Cloud Advisory Board Armin Wurmser and Joe Anzalone , Salesforce B2B Commerce Consulting Advisory Board

Salesforce B2B Commerce Consulting Advisory Board Ryan Means , Salesforce B2C Commerce Consulting Advisory Board

, Salesforce B2C Commerce Consulting Advisory Board Lorenzo Faccio , Salesforce Sales Cloud Advisory Board

, Salesforce Sales Cloud Advisory Board John Quaid , Salesforce Financial Services Advisory Board

, Salesforce Financial Services Advisory Board Javier Arquelladas, Salesforce Health & Life Sciences Board

"Merkle is honored to have so many thought leaders join the various Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards. Our presence on the advisory boards supports Salesforce's pursuit of product excellence, the further expansion of Merkle's Salesforce practice, and helps our clients achieve the maximum value from their investment," said Michel Mayor, SVP, global Salesforce practice leader at Merkle. "Working together, we will help brands generate actionable, AI-driven insights to deliver, manage, and optimize customer-first experiences."

A Salesforce partner since 2004, Merkle provides solutions that enable businesses using Salesforce to better understand consumer behavior and deliver secure, personal customer experiences in near real time. In 2023, Merkle launched its global accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and announced that its generative AI solution, Merkle GenCX, is available to use with Salesforce Einstein GPT to help brands harness the power of generative AI to drive insights, audiences, creative, and campaign recommendations.

Merkle has more than 2,500 Salesforce certified employees with 8,500 Salesforce certifications globally. For more information about Merkle's partnership with Salesforce, click here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit http://www.merkle.com

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

SOURCE Merkle