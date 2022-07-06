Merkle Named a Leader Among Customer Data Strategy and Activation Providers

COLUMBIA, Md., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that it ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services, Q2 2022 report by leading independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. The agency is recognized for its focus on connecting marketing to customer experience, e-commerce, and technology.

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services Wave, Q2 2022, used 27 criteria to evaluate eight providers. The report reveals how each measure up and helps marketers select the appropriate partner to meet their needs.

According to the report, "Merkle serves as the glue that connects departments, data, and dentsu agencies." The report also noted "with a long legacy in direct marketing, Merkle is highly capable of database builds and management. And it receives high marks for its technology capabilities," and went on to say that, "Merkle has a deep analytics bench and takes an analytical approach to much of its work." Merkle received the highest possible scores in many criteria, including first-party PII management, data sourcing, zero-party data, regulatory compliance, marketing technology, cross-channel marketing execution, and advanced customer analytics.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in customer data strategy and activation services. This ranking is a validation of our vision and our ability to execute on that vision," said Pete Stein, President, Merkle Americas. "Merkle partners with brands to deliver on customer expectation – systemically applying data and tools to integrate customer experiences and optimize value, now and ongoing."

The company's newest ranking complements dentsu's evaluation as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Experience Services, Q2 2022. That report noted that dentsu's "identity product, marketing execution platform, and ShopNXT retail enablement tools are strong core assets that dentsu uses to augment clients' XA." Dentsu received the highest possible scores in the customer experience strategy and insights services, digital marketing strategy/implementation services, immersive (AR/VR) experience services, proprietary software assets, and privacy resources criteria.

