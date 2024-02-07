Merkle Selected as Figma Signature Service Partner

News provided by

Merkle

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has been selected as one of the first Signature Service Partners by Figma, the industry-leading, collaborative platform to brainstorm, design, and build digital products. Joining Figma's Service Partner Program highlights Merkle's expertise in customer experience transformation, and ongoing success in helping customers leverage Figma for each step of the product development process.

The partnership allows Merkle to implement Figma's platform for brands, consult on design systems, organizational design, and development processes, and inspire and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Merkle has certified Figma professionals to support companies in adopting the latest technology and ability to scale up on Figma more efficiently and effectively to drive business and customer outcomes.

"Figma has been a critical tool for our experience design, engineering, and product management teams for years, and we're excited to leverage our expertise to expand a global partnership," said Holden Bale, global head of experience and commerce at Merkle. "Our team is dedicated to helping clients deliver relevant and empowering digital experiences – and that includes empowering our clients to do their best work. Figma is a part of that journey for many digital leaders, and we are pleased to leverage our expertise in product development and innovation on a global scale to help democratize best-in-class design practices."

"Merkle helped Funlab bring the incredible experience of our venues from the physical to the digital world, bringing fun and functional together," said Oonagh Flanagan, chief marketing officer at Funlab. "This transformation was supported by leveraging Merkle's Design Systems IP, based on Figma to create a shared, collaborative space and completely integrated design system, enabling Funlab's multiple brands to have their own unique identity to engage and delight consumers of all ages."

To learn more about Merkle's partnership with Figma, click here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

SOURCE Merkle

Also from this source

Brands Need to Embrace and Support Today's Customer Experience Economy, Findings Detailed in the 2024 Merkle Customer Experience Imperatives

Brands Need to Embrace and Support Today's Customer Experience Economy, Findings Detailed in the 2024 Merkle Customer Experience Imperatives

Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has unveiled the first installment of its 2024 ...
Merkle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Experience Build and Design Services

Merkle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Experience Build and Design Services

Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that it has been named a Leader in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.