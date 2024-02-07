Merkle Selected as Figma Signature Service Partner

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has been selected as one of the first Signature Service Partners by Figma, the industry-leading, collaborative platform to brainstorm, design, and build digital products. Joining Figma's Service Partner Program highlights Merkle's expertise in customer experience transformation, and ongoing success in helping customers leverage Figma for each step of the product development process.

The partnership allows Merkle to implement Figma's platform for brands, consult on design systems, organizational design, and development processes, and inspire and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Merkle has certified Figma professionals to support companies in adopting the latest technology and ability to scale up on Figma more efficiently and effectively to drive business and customer outcomes.

"Figma has been a critical tool for our experience design, engineering, and product management teams for years, and we're excited to leverage our expertise to expand a global partnership," said Holden Bale, global head of experience and commerce at Merkle. "Our team is dedicated to helping clients deliver relevant and empowering digital experiences – and that includes empowering our clients to do their best work. Figma is a part of that journey for many digital leaders, and we are pleased to leverage our expertise in product development and innovation on a global scale to help democratize best-in-class design practices."

"Merkle helped Funlab bring the incredible experience of our venues from the physical to the digital world, bringing fun and functional together," said Oonagh Flanagan, chief marketing officer at Funlab. "This transformation was supported by leveraging Merkle's Design Systems IP, based on Figma to create a shared, collaborative space and completely integrated design system, enabling Funlab's multiple brands to have their own unique identity to engage and delight consumers of all ages."

To learn more about Merkle's partnership with Figma, click here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com .

