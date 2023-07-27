Merkle Unveils Revolutionary Generative AI Technology

Merkle

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces the launch of Merkle GenCX, a unique offering that uses the power of generative AI to deliver more impactful customer experiences. Initially developed on dentsu's enterprise-grade Azure OpenAI architecture, and within the safety of a private development environment, this new solution applies artificial intelligence on vast amounts of brands' first-party data to drive connected customer experiences by better understanding customer interactions, behaviors, sentiment, and engagements.

With the exponential growth of data and the rising demand for personalized experiences, brands are now faced with the challenge of leveraging their first-party data. Merkle's GenCX solution solves for this by building large knowledge models (LKMs) and leverages the power of large language models (LLMs) on its clients' proprietary data assets to drive insights, audiences, creative, and campaign recommendations through an intuitive chat-based interface. Thesolution not only improves the speed and accuracy of the results but enables marketers to make decisions more efficiently. 

Generative AI LKMs can be trained on vast amounts of performance data, synthesizing the relationships among all the variables to enable marketers to draw insights from data. And by informing every customer interaction with AI-driven insights and decisioning, brands can build more meaningful experiences for their customers. Merkle GenCX uses this capability to build data-based audiences and segmentation in minutes and glean business intelligence from natural language, all in real time.

"As AI continues to explode, brands have a massive opportunity to use the technology to inform and create relevant, personal experiences at scale, leveraging first-party data. Merkle GenCX makes it possible for clients to speak to their customers on a human level and gain a distinct competitive advantage," said Shirli Zelcer, global head of analytics and data platforms at Merkle.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

