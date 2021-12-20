Merlin Complete Auto Care Partnered with Marine Program Toys for Tots

All Merlin locations were registered as Toy Drop-Off sites, and our Merlin Team is more than pleased to announce, we collected more than 1,000 new and unwrapped toys for deserving kids! Additionally, we received $7,500 in monetary donations. We are so appreciative of everyone who donated and want to thank everyone for their support and accepting the Toys for Tots challenge of being a participator and not a spectator. By joining us in using our 'Merlin Magic', we have created Christmas Magic for less fortunate children and helped put a smile on their faces.

Although Merlin's 2021 Toy Drive has come to an end, we still have monetary donations coming in through our partner, The Chicago Wolves, a professional hockey team. Each time one of their star players Joey Keane scores, $100 will be directly donated to Toys for Tots.

We are looking forward to continuing this partnership with The Marine Toys for Tots Program and monetary donations are accepted year-round through this link: https://merlintoysfortots2021

About the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program:

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by Marines and volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. We believe it is such experiences that help disadvantaged children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Merlin Complete Auto Care:

With over 4,200 centers in North America, Merlin Complete Auto Care is part of the Driven Brands family of companies. We offer a neighborhood approach to automotive service and provides both repair and maintenance as well as tire services.

For more information, visit www.merlins.com

